Some passengers injured during I-25 bus crash released from hospital

PUEBLO COUNTY – An official with Parkview Medical Center tell News5 that three people injured in Sunday’s fatal bus crash on I-25 have been released from the hospital.

Three other passengers remain at Parkview Medical Center. One of those patients remains in critical condition. The other two patients are in good condition and fair condition. Four of those six patients were children, and the other two were adults.

The Associated Press reports that another four passengers on the bus were treated and released from St. Mary Corwin Medical Center Sunday. One person is still being cared for at St. Mary Corwin. One other passenger is being treated at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs.

The 22-year-old bus driver and one passenger were killed in the crash, which shut down a lane of SB I-25 for much of the afternoon.

The bus was carrying a group from the University of New Mexico Aquinas Newman Center back home from the Steubenville Youth Conference in Denver over the weekend. The bus veered off the interstate and hit a bridge structure, where it came to a stop. Colorado State Patrol said the driver might have been suffering from a seizure or a medical episode at the time of the crash. He was ejected from the bus.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The Archdiocese of Denver provided the following statement to News5:

“We offer our prayers tonight for everyone involved in the tragic bus accident this afternoon near Pueblo. We especially send our prayers and deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who were killed, and our prayers for healing and comfort for those who were injured.”

The crash remains under investigation and Colorado State Patrol is asking any witnesses to the crash to call 719-544-2424.