Judge reschedules Kenney hearing until after Frazee trial

CRIPPLE CREEK – With her plea deal hinging on her testimony against accused murderer Patrick Frazee, Krystal Kenney’s review hearing is now rescheduled until after Frazee’s trial.

Judge Scott Sells scheduled Kenney’s next review for Dec. 2 at 11 a.m., which is expected to follow Frazee’s trial set to begin Oct. 28. If his trial is delayed, Sells said Kenney’s hearing would do the same.

Kenney pleaded guilty to one count of evidence tampering in February, related to her taking and destroying Kelsey Berreth’s cell phone. Testimony during Frazee’s preliminary hearing shows Kenney was much more involved than that, though, including three attempts to commit the murder herself and cleaning up the alleged crime scene inside Berreth’s townhome.

In exchange for the guilty plea, Kenney has to testify against Frazee and can not talk to the press about the case.

Sells said he will allow Kenney to appear by phone for her review hearings, but she is required to come to Colorado to testify against Frazee at his trial.

Frazee faces eight total charges, including first-degree murder, for Berreth’s murder, which police believe happened on Nov. 24. He pleaded not guilty in May.

Berreth, 29, was last seen publicly on Nov. 24 while grocery shopping in Woodland Park. She wasn’t reported missing until Dec. 2 by her mother.

After weeks of investigating, including search warrants on Berreth’s townhome and Frazee’s property, Woodland Park Police arrested Frazee, 32, on Dec. 21.

