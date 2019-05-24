Live updates: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for arraignment Friday

CRIPPLE CREEK – Murder suspect Patrick Frazee will appear in Teller County court Friday morning for his arraignment hearing, where he could enter a plea.

Frazee’s arraignment was previously scheduled for April 5, but the hearing was delayed until Friday due to give investigators more time to test evidence. Friday’s hearing is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m.

Frazee, 32, is accused of killing his fiancé, Kelsey Berreth, by beating her with a baseball bat last Thanksgiving and burning her body a few days later.

A judge determined Wednesday that cameras will not be allowed inside the courtroom. However, reporters will be allowed to tweet updates. News5’s Sam Kraemer will attend the hearing, and we will provide live updates in this story when proceedings begin.

Frazee faces eight total charges — two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder, one count of tampering with a deceased human body and two counts of a crime of violence. If Frazee pleads not guilty, the case is headed for trial.

District Attorney Dan May said previously that his office will have nine weeks to make a decision about pursuing the death penalty after he enters a plea. May did not comment when he was previously asked if his office is pursuing a plea deal with Frazee.

Woodland Park police said the investigation is still active and they are committed to bringing justice to Berreth’s family. A months-long search of the Midway landfill for Berreth’s remains ended in April without the recovery of any evidence.