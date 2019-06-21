Law enforcement wives raising money for fallen troopers

SOUTHERN COLORADO – With powerful speeches, memories and prayers, another Colorado law enforcement officer was laid to rest Friday.

Trooper William Moden died June 14 while investigating a crash on I-70. He was 37.

Events like these fall heavy on the heart of Cydney Johnson, a founding administrator of the Colorado LEO (law enforcement officer) Wives Facebook group. That’s why she’s leading a fundraiser to support a pair of Colorado State Patrol families dealing with line of duty deaths.

“It hits close to home, and it could’ve been our spouse or our significant other that could have very well been that loss,” Johnson said.

We first met Johnson in February 2018 when the group raised $35,000 for the family of fallen El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick.

Now, they’re doing it again just like they did before: a t-shirt fundraiser to benefit the families of Trooper Moden and Corporal Daniel Groves, who died in the line of duty in March.

“It’s so important that we have the ability to provide something that can help them over the next few months, not worry about [finances] and they can properly heal and mourn the loss of their loved one,” Johnson said.

This time, the fundraiser is only the beginning.

After a successful conference, Johnson said she is working on starting a nonprofit to ensure support for Colorado’s law enforcement families for years to come.

“You’re part of the blue family, but guess what, you’re part of our sisterhood in the Colorado LEO Wives, and we’re going to take care of you,” Johnson said.

The shirts range from $28-$30, and the money will be split among the families.

If you’re interested in buying a shirt, click here.