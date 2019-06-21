WATCH LIVE: Procession and funeral for Trooper William Modén, killed in I-70 crash

DENVER – The public celebration of life for Colorado State Patrol Trooper William Modén will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Denver First Church in Cherry Hills Village.

Modén, 37, died after he was hit by a pickup truck as he responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 70 near the Peoria exit in Arapahoe County. CSP Chief Col. Matthew Packard said Monday that Modén had parked his patrol vehicle on the right shoulder of the interstate but that he was struck by the truck in the left lane of traffic.

Packard said the driver of the pickup is cooperating with the investigation into the crash. The driver has not been charged or cited and their name has not been released.

A procession to the church will begin around 9 a.m. at 9400 E. Hampden Ave. and head west on Hampden toward the church. S. Havana St. will be closed to I-25 south of Dartmouth starting at 9 a.m. The closure will extend to S. University Blvd. starting at 9:30 a.m., and E. Hampden Ave. exits from I-25 will close around 9:20 a.m. The closures will stay in place until 11 a.m.

Friday’s celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m. but members of the public hoping to attend the service will need to be in the public parking lot by 9:15 a.m.

The Denver First Church is located at 3800 E. Hampden Ave. in Cherry Hills Village, but the public parking area will be located in the north parking lot of Brave Church – located just southeast of Denver First Church, at 3651 S. Colorado Blvd. in Englewood.

Members of the public will have to wait until at least 9:45 a.m. to enter the church and are asked to do so on the southeast side of the building. No one will be allowed into the church after 10:30 a.m., CSP says.

People attending the ceremony are asked to only bring clear or see-through bags. Only law enforcement officers will be allowed to carry weapons. The use of cell phones and recording devices is not permitted.

There will be no public visitation. The family has asked that people donate to The Adoption Exchange in lieu of flowers. People wanting to contribute to Modén’s family can send financial contributions to:

The Colorado State Patrol Family Foundation

Attn: Modén Family Fund

55 Wadsworth Blvd.

Lakewood, CO 80226

Or they can go to the Colorado State Patrol Family Foundation’s websiteand select “Modén Family Fund” from the drop-down menu.

Cards for Modén’s family can be mailed to or dropped at the Colorado State Patrol Adams County Office, located at 8200 U.S. Hwy 85, Commerce City, CO 80022, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.