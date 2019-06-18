Giant chicken sculpture returned to Ivywild restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS – The giant chicken is back!

The 8-foot-tall metal chicken sculpture was stolen Friday night from the parking lot of Prime 25, a popular restaurant in Colorado Springs’ Ivywild neighborhood.

The 8-foot, 500-pound chicken (or rooster) is a familiar landmark in the Ivywild neighborhood and has been attached to a utility pole in the parking lot at 1605 S. Tejon for years. Last Friday night, it was stolen just after 9 p.m. right in front of oblivious customers.

Monday night, News 5’s Zach Thaxton reported on the missing bird and Tuesday afternoon, it was miraculously returned.

Zach Thaxton went back to the Ivywild neighbor Tuesday to follow up after hearing of the bird’s return, and the restaurant manager told him that the publicity surrounding the ‘fowl’ play must have convinced the thieves to return the sculpture.

The restaurant manager said they will better secure the sculpture from now on.

The restaurant manager says the publicity surrounding the fowl play must’ve convinced the thieves to return it. They’re going to secure it better from now on. https://t.co/1pn4KBe9RH — Zach Thaxton (@ZachThaxton) June 18, 2019

RELATED:

Giant Ivywild chicken sculpture stolen in plain sight