Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Giant chicken sculpture returned to Ivywild restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS – The giant chicken is back!

The 8-foot-tall metal chicken sculpture was stolen Friday night from the parking lot of Prime 25, a popular restaurant in Colorado Springs’ Ivywild neighborhood.

The 8-foot, 500-pound chicken (or rooster) is a familiar landmark in the Ivywild neighborhood and has been attached to a utility pole in the parking lot at 1605 S. Tejon for years. Last Friday night, it was stolen just after 9 p.m. right in front of oblivious customers.

Monday night, News 5’s Zach Thaxton reported on the missing bird and Tuesday afternoon, it was miraculously returned.

Zach Thaxton went back to the Ivywild neighbor Tuesday to follow up after hearing of the bird’s return, and the restaurant manager told him that the publicity surrounding the ‘fowl’ play must have convinced the thieves to return the sculpture.

The restaurant manager said they will better secure the sculpture from now on.

RELATED:

Giant Ivywild chicken sculpture stolen in plain sight

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
More News
Road closures during the Western Street Breakfast on June 19

Road closures during the Western Street Breakfast on June 19

4:31 pm
Man shot and killed by police in Jefferson County

Man shot and killed by police in Jefferson County

3:51 pm
Giant chicken sculpture returned to Ivywild restaurant

Giant chicken sculpture returned to Ivywild restaurant

3:46 pm
Road closures during the Western Street Breakfast on June 19
Covering Colorado

Road closures during the Western Street Breakfast on June 19

Man shot and killed by police in Jefferson County
Covering Colorado

Man shot and killed by police in Jefferson County

Giant chicken sculpture returned to Ivywild restaurant
Covering Colorado

Giant chicken sculpture returned to Ivywild restaurant

Scroll to top
Skip to content