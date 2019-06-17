Giant Ivywild chicken sculpture stolen in plain sight

COLORADO SPRINGS – A familiar, if peculiar, landmark in Colorado Springs’ Ivywild neighborhood is missing. An 8-foot sculpture of a chicken was stolen Friday night from a busy parking lot in front of oblivious customers.

The chicken, possibly a rooster, has been attached to a utility pole in the middle of the parking lot for Prime 25 restaurant, 1605 South Tejon, for years. But just after 9:00 Friday night, while the restaurant was open and busy, surveillance video from Prime 25 shows a black pickup truck pulled up next to it, two people got out, and they managed to detach the sculpture, load it into the bed of the pickup, and drive away.

“Our beloved chicken was stolen last night 6/14/19 shortly after 9pm. We are offering a $500 dinner for the recovery or information leading to the recovery. Please PM us or call 719-358-9822. We just want our bird home!” says a post on Prime 25’s Facebook page.

“It just looks dark and there’s all these people out, and nobody seemed to care that the chicken was being stolen,” said Todd Hood, owner of Bicycle Experience, a business next-door to Prime 25 which was burglarized several months ago. Prime 25 manager Wendy Miller describes the sculpture as 8 feet tall, around 500 lbs., and made of metal.