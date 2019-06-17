Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Suspect in Fort Carson rape case among escapees from Aurora ICE facility

AURORA – One of the three detainees who escaped from the ICE facility in Aurora on Sunday has been identified as a suspect in a Fort Carson rape case, ICE officials announced Monday.

According to a statement from ICE, 23-year-old Amilcar Aguilar-Hernandez from El Salvador, has a criminal conviction for felony trespassing and is currently a suspect in a rape case in at Fort Carson.

Amilcar Aguilar-Hernandez

The agency said the other two detainees, Douglas Amaya Arriaga and Carlos Perez-Rodriguez, are from Honduras and have no criminal history, according to News partner KMGH in Denver.

Douglas Amaya Arriaga

RELATED:

Three detainees escape from Aurora ICE facility

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
More News
Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival kicks off Friday, June 21

Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival kicks off Friday, June 21

5:28 pm
Suspect in Fort Carson rape case among escapees from Aurora ICE facility

Suspect in Fort Carson rape case among escapees from Aurora ICE facility

5:07 pm
The CDC has Issued a measles travel warning

The CDC has Issued a measles travel warning

4:17 pm
Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival kicks off Friday, June 21
Covering Colorado

Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival kicks off Friday, June 21

Suspect in Fort Carson rape case among escapees from Aurora ICE facility
Covering Colorado

Suspect in Fort Carson rape case among escapees from Aurora ICE facility

The CDC has Issued a measles travel warning
News

The CDC has Issued a measles travel warning

Scroll to top
Skip to content