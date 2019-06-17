Three detainees escape from Aurora ICE facility

AURORA – Authorities are looking for three detainees who escaped from the immigration detention facility in Aurora.

Our partner Denver7 reports this happened around noon Sunday at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility at 3130 North Oakland St. in Aurora.

A Denver Police spokesman confirmed that they received a request to help search for the escapees.

An Aurora police spokesman confirmed that ICE had requested their assistance at the detention facility, but the Aurora police spokesman said Denver7 would have to ask ICE for details about the incidents.

Names and descriptions of the three detainees were not released.