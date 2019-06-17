Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Three detainees escape from Aurora ICE facility

AURORA – Authorities are looking for three detainees who escaped from the immigration detention facility in Aurora.

Our partner Denver7 reports this happened around noon Sunday at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility at 3130 North Oakland St. in Aurora.

A Denver Police spokesman confirmed that they received a request to help search for the escapees.

An Aurora police spokesman confirmed that ICE had requested their assistance at the detention facility, but the Aurora police spokesman said Denver7 would have to ask ICE for details about the incidents.

Names and descriptions of the three detainees were not released.

KMGH - Denver7

KMGH - Denver7

More News
Competition names Pueblo’s water as one of the best tasting in North America

Competition names Pueblo’s water as one of the best tasting in North America

11:56 am
Three detainees escape from Aurora ICE facility

Three detainees escape from Aurora ICE facility

11:56 am
El Monterey frozen breakfast wraps recalled, may contain small rocks

El Monterey frozen breakfast wraps recalled, may contain small rocks

11:44 am
Competition names Pueblo’s water as one of the best tasting in North America
Covering Colorado

Competition names Pueblo’s water as one of the best tasting in North America

Three detainees escape from Aurora ICE facility
Covering Colorado

Three detainees escape from Aurora ICE facility

El Monterey frozen breakfast wraps recalled, may contain small rocks
News

El Monterey frozen breakfast wraps recalled, may contain small rocks

Scroll to top
Skip to content