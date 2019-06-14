Patrick Frazee to appear in court Friday for hearing about evidence testing

CRIPPLE CREEK – Accused murderer Patrick Frazee is set to appear in Teller County court Friday morning for a hearing focusing on the consumptive testing of evidence in the case against him.

The hearing is set to start at 9 a.m. News5’s Sam Kraemer will be at the hearing and will be providing updates. We will update this story as we learn more.

Consumptive testing of evidence relates to evidence that would destroy an entire sample.

As part of our coverage on the case, News5 asked Mark Pfoff, a former detective in the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office who worked on more than 50 homicide investigations, what that testing means.

“You’re usually looking at some form of body fluids, whether it’s blood or saliva or something like that,” Pfoff said.

Pfoff said the amount of evidence is so small, it’s likely not visible to the eye — meaning testing that evidence once would prevent any follow-up testing moving forward.

Frazee is accused of murdering Berreth on Thanksgiving last year at her home in Woodland Park. He’s also accused of trying to have his girlfriend, Krystal Kenney, kill Berreth multiple times over the course of several months.

The murder trial is scheduled to start on October 28 and is expected to last three weeks.

Recently, the court has considered requests from the defense to heavily restrict the presence and access to the case by media, citing concerns about the possibility of conducting a fair trial. In Colorado, media is not guaranteed access to a courtroom with recording equipment. News organizations must file requests with the presiding judge for coverage.