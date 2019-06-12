Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Volunteers recover about 5,000 pounds of trash during Gold Camp Road cleanup

Photo courtesy of U.S. Forest Service – PSICC National Forest

EL PASO COUNTY – The National Forest Service said volunteers picked up a total of 5,000 pounds of trash along Gold Camp Road during a cleanup event last weekend.

The volunteers mostly focused on cleaning up shooting areas along the road, but they also found an abandoned camper shell, which added plenty of weight to the grand total.

Photo courtesy of U.S. Forest Service – PSICC National Forest

Volunteers also cleaned up graffiti along the road and also restored fencing.

The forest service and local law enforcement temporarily banned target shooting while the volunteers worked.

A grand total of 125 people helped out, including members of Focus on the Forest, Colorado Springs Christian 4-Wheelers and other individuals.

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
