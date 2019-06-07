Target shooting restrictions Saturday at Pike National Forest

PIKE NATIONAL FOREST – A restriction will be in effect for part of Pike National Forest on Saturday, June 8.
An emergency target shooting restriction will be in place in the Gold Camp/Old Stage area of Pikes Peak Ranger District.
The restriction is to provide safety for workers and for the public during an effort to remove trash from the forest.
Signs are posted in the area of the closure, and more information is available on the Pikes Peak Ranger District website and social media pages.
No one will be allowed to shoot a firearm, air rifle, or gas gun in the restricted area with the exception of:
- Any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force, in the performance
of an official duty.
- Any person possessing a valid Colorado hunting license who is lawfully involved in hunting or harvesting
game in accordance with Colorado law.
- Any person discharging a paintball or air soft gun in a manner that does not violate the provisions of 36
C.F.R. § 261.10(d).
