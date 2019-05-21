Pueblo Fire Dept. talks river safety tips as water levels rise

PUEBLO – Southern Colorado has been hit with a good amount of rain and snow recently, and it means water levels in the Arkansas River are increasing.

If you’re not careful around certain areas things could turn deadly.

On Tuesday, the Pueblo Fire Department said as of that morning the river was flowing at about 1,100 CFS (cubic feet per second). That’s on the low side, but as things start to get warmer and there’s more runoff that number will rise along with the risk for those who use it.

The Arkansas River is enjoyed by crowds of people every summer for things like kayaking, fishing and swimming.

Michael Smith said, “Respect the water. It is very powerful.”

Smith is an engineer for the Pueblo Fire Department as well as an instructor for the Swift Water Rescue Team. He’s seen his share of saves, but also drownings over the years.

“It is potentially more dangerous to be in the water with the higher flows.”

Conditions aren’t too bad right now, but that’s bound to change as temperatures heat up and things start to melt. So here are some areas in Pueblo you need to be cautious around: the city has two low-head dams. One is near City Park and another is off of Santa Fe.

“Those are real big hazards and we usually have a few rescues every season on those.”

Another area is the Whitewater Park.

“A lot of the rescues that we get called on our because of…people take…pool toys, inflatable stuff that’s used in a pool and it doesn’t hold up in the river very well.”

So if you’re not a good swimmer don’t rely on those items to keep you afloat.

Irrigation canals like the Bessemer Ditch can also be a hazard when it comes to high water. Swimming isn’t allowed and for good reason.

“They’re just cement. They have real steep sides. It’s not easy to get out of them.”

So steer clear of areas like this and when it comes to spots on the river think twice before jumping in.

Smith says you are required to have a life jacket on anytime you’re in the river. A helmet is also another handy item. If you have kids that are around water always keep an eye on them as well.