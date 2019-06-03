Bratwurst mountain lion cub returned to wild after stint in rehab

WETMORE – Remember the mountain lion cub that was “found” in La Veta last November and then rescued after it got sick from being fed bratwurst?

Well, after a successful stint in rehab at the Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore, the now 10-month-old cub (estimate) was released back into the wild Saturday.

Way to go CPW and Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation!

Recall the tiny mountain lion, est. 3 months old, “found” in La Veta then rescued from a home by @COParksWildlife officer in November after it became ill from being fed brats? It was released Saturday from the nonprofit Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore. Video next! pic.twitter.com/aAi0U868yl — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) June 3, 2019

Watch as the La Veta “brat” mountain lion goes into stealth mode upon release from a trailer by @COParksWildlife officers on Saturday. Rather than bolt into the unknown, the lion sized up the situation before running into the forest. Another CPW #rescue. #wildlife #conservation pic.twitter.com/m9sffJucWQ — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) June 3, 2019

