Bratwurst mountain lion cub returned to wild after stint in rehab

WETMORE – Remember the mountain lion cub that was “found” in La Veta last November and then rescued after it got sick from being fed bratwurst?

Well, after a successful stint in rehab at the Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore, the now 10-month-old cub (estimate) was released back into the wild Saturday.

Way to go CPW and Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation!

 

