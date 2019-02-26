Parks and Wildlife: Baby lion that was fed bratwurst is recovering

The kitten is now being cared for at the Wetmore Rehabilitation Center in Wetmore. However, due to the fact it had been 30 hours since it was taken from the area, it will not be able to be reunited with its mother.

CPW tweeted the kittens are eating and acting like wild lions again, consuming deer and pronghorn meat and burying the leftovers.

UPDATE on the #rescue mountain lion kittens at non-profit Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation center in Wetmore. Rehabbers Tom and Cec Sanders report they are eating/acting like wild lions: consuming deer and pronghorn meat and burying leftovers! No more brats for these kits! pic.twitter.com/TXW55zsYHB — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) February 26, 2019

This latest story serves as another reminder for Coloradans to leave young wildlife alone, even when it’s cold and when it appears the animal was abandoned.

“Many animals intentionally leave their young behind when startled, relying on the built-in camouflage of the youngsters’ spotted fur to keep them safe,” Travis Sauder, CPW district wildlife manager said. “The mother will then return to retrieve its young once the area is safe.”

CPW said the people who kept the kitten in their home claimed they found it in a snowbank after a snow plow drove by. Those people also claimed they released the animal back into the wild in a post on social media, but it was still at their home when officers investigated on Tuesday.

“It had been almost 30 hours since it was picked up Monday and its mom would not be in the area any longer,” Sauder said. “This is why it’s vital to leave baby wildlife where you find them and call us immediately.”

Parks and Wildlife also said wild animals are “equipped by nature” to live and survive in cold temperatures.

If you disturb wildlife, you can face a fine or possible jail time depending on the severity of the offense.

