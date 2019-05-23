Suspect identified in weekend officer-involved shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Sean Collins died after an hours-long standoff Saturday night ended with gunfire.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office said around 5:30 Saturday evening officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 4200 block of Forest Hill Road. A man, later identified as Collins, barricaded himself inside the residence.

The Tactical Enforcement Unit was called to assist at the scene. During the incident, investigators say Collins fired at officers and at least one officer returned fire.

Collins died at the scene from his injuries. The Coroner’s office will release the cause and manner of death once they have the necessary information.

A CSPD officer was placed on routine administrative leave according to department policy. That officer’s name will be released at a later time.

Under Colorado state law, a police department cannot investigate its own officers. For that reason, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation, which is ongoing.

Previous: Hours-long standoff ends in officer-involved shooting