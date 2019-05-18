CSPD involved in standoff at west side apartment

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Police have responded to an apartment on the west side of the city in regards to a barricaded suspect.

The apartment complex is on Forrest Hill Rd., just south of Garden of the Gods Rd.

News 5 has a crew on scene working to obtain information.

CSPD has confirmed that the situation began as a domestic dispute. A woman and child have been safely removed from the residence and police are trying to communicate with a man who has barricaded himself inside. Additional resources are heading to the scene.

Residents are advised to avoid the area.