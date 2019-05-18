Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

CSPD involved in standoff at west side apartment

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Police have responded to an apartment on the west side of the city in regards to a barricaded suspect.

The apartment complex is on Forrest Hill Rd., just south of Garden of the Gods Rd.

News 5 has a crew on scene working to obtain information.

CSPD has confirmed that the situation began as a domestic dispute. A woman and child have been safely removed from the residence and police are trying to communicate with a man who has barricaded himself inside. Additional resources are heading to the scene.

Residents are advised to avoid the area.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
More News
CSPD involved in standoff at west side apartment

CSPD involved in standoff at west side apartment

7:16 pm
Fort Carson hosts 6th annual Living History Day

Fort Carson hosts 6th annual Living History Day

5:49 pm
Michigan GOP congressman says Trump conduct is ‘impeachable’

Michigan GOP congressman says Trump conduct is ‘impeachable’

5:27 pm
CSPD involved in standoff at west side apartment
Covering Colorado

CSPD involved in standoff at west side apartment

Fort Carson hosts 6th annual Living History Day
Covering Colorado

Fort Carson hosts 6th annual Living History Day

Michigan GOP congressman says Trump conduct is ‘impeachable’
News

Michigan GOP congressman says Trump conduct is ‘impeachable’

Scroll to top
Skip to content