CSPD involved in standoff at west side apartment

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Police have responded to an apartment on the west side of the city in regards to a barricaded suspect.
The apartment complex is on Forrest Hill Rd., just south of Garden of the Gods Rd.
News 5 has a crew on scene working to obtain information.
CSPD has confirmed that the situation began as a domestic dispute. A woman and child have been safely removed from the residence and police are trying to communicate with a man who has barricaded himself inside. Additional resources are heading to the scene.
Residents are advised to avoid the area.
