Juvenile suspect wanted for December shooting at Citadel Mall now in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS – A juvenile suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in December at the Citadel Mall is now in custody, according to CSPD.

On Dec. 18th, 2018, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the Citadel Mall for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found two victims with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The next day, a juvenile male came to a local hospital seeking treatment for injuries suffered during the shooting.

The two victims found on the day of the shooting, who were adults, were listed as in serious but stable condition. All three survived their injuries.

CSPD said that during the initial phase of the investigation, detectives with the Homicide/Assault Unit were able to identify the suspect as a juvenile male. An arrest warrant was obtained for Attempted First Degree Murder – Four Counts and First Degree Assault – Two Counts.

CSPD’s Violent Crimes Section and the Metro Fugitive Unit have been actively pursuing the juvenile suspect since the arrest warrant was obtained.

On March 11, 2019, the juvenile suspect was taken into custody by Fugitive Unit detectives at a residence in Colorado Springs. He was booked into the Spring Creek Youth Services Center for the previously mentioned arrest warrant.

As the suspect is a juvenile, he will not be identified by law enforcement.

