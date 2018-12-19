How is the Citadel Mall keeping shoppers safe?

COLORADO SPRINGS – Crime scene tape, officers, confused shoppers: the same sight at two separate incidents outside the Citadel Mall.

The first was a shots fired incident on Saturday, December 8.

No one was injured that time.

The second happened Tuesday afternoon, where gunfire hit three people.

“We do work closely with CSPD and law enforcement to make sure this is a safe place to be and these were unfortunate instances,” said Jill Lais, a spokesperson for Citadel Mall

“We’re all on the same sheet, we’re working together and the absolute primary goal is making sure that our community is safe,” said Colorado Springs Police spokesperson Lieutenant Howard Black.

So News 5’s Jessica Barreto asked: is the mall beefing up security?

“We adjust our levels when necessary, that’s what I will tell you.”

Police didn’t confirm whether more officers will be out here patrolling but said former officers do help out.

“These locations actually hire back off-duty police officers just to have that added security,” added Black.

And while they say they are working to ensure shoppers’ safety, CSPD and mall security insist these were isolated incidents.

“It was two random incidents,” added Lais.

“It’s just one of those unfortunate, high-risk, bad choices that one individual made,” said Black.

Lt. Black also added that officers train in malls to make sure mall security and CSPD are in tune when responding to emergency situations.