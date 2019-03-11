Escaped inmate possibly seen in Grand Junction

COLORADO – An inmate who escaped from the Delta Correctional Facility Saturday night is still on the run.

44-year-old Adam Loehr was discovered missing from the facility during a 10 p.m. inmate count.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of possible sightings of Loehr in the Grand Junction area on Monday and is following up on these leads.

Loehr was convicted in El Paso County of attempting to influence a public officer, criminal impersonation, substance abuse, and menacing.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the escaped inmate, please call 9-1-1 and give dispatch your exact location.

Police say do not approach or try to apprehend Loehr if you think you see him.

The Colorado Department of Corrections is the lead agency on this search.

