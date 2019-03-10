Inmate escaped from Colorado correctional facility

COLORADO – The Department of Corrections is looking for an inmate who escaped from the Delta Correctional Facility in Delta, Colorado.

Police are on the hunt for 44-year-old Adam Loehr.

He is described as a white male, 5’7″, 134 pounds, with green eyes, blonde hair and a slight beard.

Loehr was convicted in El Paso County of attempting to influence a public officer, criminal inpersanation, substance abuse, and menacing.

The DOC said they discovered Loehr was missing around 10 p.m. Saturday during an inmate count.

If you have any information, please call the police. We will continue to track this and bring you updates.