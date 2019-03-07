What’s open and closed: Extreme avalanche danger forces road closures

SUMMIT COUNTY – Following more than a foot of fresh snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday, numerous mountain passes are closed or will be closed to perform avalanche mitigation.

The following list of mountain passes and roads are closed due to avalanche mitigation or snow-related issues:

UPDATED at 4:00 p.m.

I-70 (see areas):

I-70 is back OPEN from Silverthorne to Empire Junction following avalanche mitigation efforts. That stretch of I-70 had been closed for several hours while crews worked to lessen avalanche risk.

I-70 westbound from Frisco to Vail is CLOSED. Eastbound between Vail and Copper is CLOSED.

Vail Pass was CLOSED Thursday morning after a slide covered the road about 9 miles west of Copper Mountain. CDOT crews are performing avalanche mitigation along the interstate, which is extending the closure.

U.S. 91 – CLOSED: As of 3:49 p.m., Fremont Pass is once again closed due to a new avalanche and dangerous conditions from Copper Mountain to Leadville. This is the 3rd time an avalanche has forced closure today.

US 24 from Leadville to Minturn – OPEN: Highway 24 was closed between Leadville to I-70 and the Eagle/Vail area due to avalanche dangers Thursday morning. it has reopened as of this afternoon. The Leadville area received upwards of 19 inches of snow.

U.S. 50 Monarch Pass – CLOSED: CDOT tweeted that Highway 50 is closed in both directions west of Monarch Pass due to heavy snow and a crash. Colorado State Patrol- Canon City tweeted that Monarch Pass will be closed Thursday night so that crews can perform avalanche mitigation. The road will close in both directions at 5 p.m.

U.S. 6 Loveland Pass – CLOSED: CDOT has closed Loveland Pass Thursday due to avalanche danger. The closure extends past Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, and forced the closure of A-Basin on Thursday.

U.S. 550 Red Mountain Pass – CLOSED: Red Mountain Pass has been closed for days due to multiple snow slides as deep as 40-feet covering the road. Colorado State Patrol in Durango tweeted that the closure will likely last through the weekend.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) is warning people of “historic avalanche danger” around the central mountains of Colorado following recent heavy snow.