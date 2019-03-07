Overnight avalanche shuts down I-70 at Vail Pass

#VailPass avalanche at MP 186. @ColoradoDOT has crews on scene with heavy snow equipment enroute. One tow truck was caught in the avalanche. Tow driver is okay! #COTraffic #CoWx pic.twitter.com/mfrTYTU4si — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) March 7, 2019

EAGLE COUNTY – I-70 is closed in both directions at Vail pass following a natural avalanche around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Colorado State Patrol said a tow truck was caught in the slide, but thankfully, no one was injured. Eastbound lanes were not covered from the avalanche but CDOT elected to shut down that side of the highway due to safety concerns.

The slide occurred at milemarker 186, which is about 9 miles west of Copper Mountain. Westbound lanes are closed at Copper Mountain and eastbound traffic is being held in Vail.

Drivers were forced onto Highway 91 as an alternate route, but that Highway was shut down for about an hour due to multiple semis and cars spun out on Fremont Pass. According to CSP, traffic is now moving through the area, but drivers should expect delays due to snow and difficult driving conditions.

Video posted by CSP showed heavy snow falling in the area, and heavy snow is expected to fall throughout the morning in that region.

Driving in the mountains on Thursday is not encouraged.