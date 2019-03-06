Search warrants in Patrick Frazee case released to the public

COLORADO SPRINGS – The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has released 21 of the search warrants used in the investigation into Kelsey Berreth’s disappearance.

Among the new information found in the documents included a screenshot of a Facebook post that appears to be from an account belonging to Patrick Frazee’s mother that reads “YAY the witch is dead” along with a photo of a television playing the “Wizard of Oz.”

The post was dated Nov. 22 at 4:36 p.m., several hours after Kelsey Berreth was last seen at a Safeway store and on the afternoon that investigators said Berreth was killed in her townhome.

Woodland Park Police said they received the screenshot via Facebook message on Dec. 12, 2018. That was two days before a search of the Frazee property.

In addition to the screenshot of the Facebook post, there was also a photo of the blood on the toilet in Berreth’s townhome sent from Kelsey’s mother to investigators.

The documents detail searches of phone data, digital data, bank records and properties, We knew investigators searched two properties owned by the Frazee family in Florissant, Kelsey Berreth’s townhome in Woodland Park, and the cars of those involved in the case.

The request for electronic data asks for everything about and contained within Berreth, Kenney and Frazee’s phones, email accounts, and Facebook accounts, including GPS and tagged photo data.

There’s also warrants to check out the financial histories of Frazee and Berreth, likely to determine if anyone would benefit from criminal activity, or for any irregularities that would cause further scrutiny.

According to the notarized time stamps on the documents, the search warrants were granted between Dec.3 and Jan. 18.

Much of the information about what was gathered in the documents had previously been detailed during Patrick Frazee’s preliminary hearing. However, the documents do provide a timeline about when investigators accessed records and found blood in Berreth’s townhome.

We will be updating this story as we comb through the records. Any new information we find will be posted here. Refresh the page for updates.

