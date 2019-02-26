Search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains to begin Tuesday

EL PASO COUNTY – Law enforcement will begin its search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains at the Midway landfill Tuesday morning.

The search comes one week after graphic testimony during Patrick Frazee’s preliminary hearing, outlining Berreth’s presumed murder. In that testimony, investigators outlined interviews they had with Krystal Kenney, the Idaho woman who pleaded guilty to a tampering charge in connection to the case.

According to the testimony, Kenney told investigators that Frazee gave her details on how he committed the crime, including his intent to disperse the remains in either a landfill or a river. That’s what led them to the Waste Management facility between Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

At the hearing, investigators said Kenney told them that Frazee burned a tote with evidence, but she wasn’t sure if Berreth’s body was inside.

Authorities have pinpointed a 32 by 135 foot area that could contain Berreth’s remains. Police said they will use a front-end loader to dig up the trash and sort it into rows. Then, 10 people will sift through it in search of Berreth’s remains.

The search could last as long as 35 days.