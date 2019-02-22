Sheriff’s Office says suspect in Déjà vu shooting wanted for attempted murder

EL PASO COUNTY – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office identified the three suspects wanted in connection to a shooting at a club just after midnight Friday morning.

Deputies obtained warrants for 30-year-old Matthew Fanelli and accomplices 20-year-old Michael Fanelli and 19-year-old Cynthia Sena. They said Matthew Fanelli should be considered armed and dangerous.

Matthew Fanelli is wanted for three counts of attempted murder and illegal discharge of a firearm. Deputies said he shot at the manager of Déjà vu Showgirls and two bouncers when he was asked to leave. El Paso County deputies said Michael Fanelli and Cynthia Sena left with him after the incident.

No one was hurt in the shooting, but several rounds hit the front of the building.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Fanelli is wanted out of New Mexico. He is driving a gold Lexus sedan with New Mexico plates AHR-J63. They could also be in a silver Nissan with New Mexico plates. Authorities said they would be hiding at a Colorado Springs hotel or traveling to New York.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555. If you see them, call 911 immediately.