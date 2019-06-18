LIVE BLOG: We will see strong to severe storms through the region Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS – Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected again Tuesday with hail, wind, and heavy rain all possible in the Pikes Peak Region.

Heavy rain is likely out of any storm that develops Tuesday with flooding risks highest in areas that have seen heavy rain over the last few days. Storms will slowly move east across the plains this evening with dry skies expected by midnight tonight.

UPDATES:

4:29 p.m.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING in Pueblo county including Pueblo, Stem Beach, and Burnt Mill for 1-inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

4:20 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Las Animas County, including the community of Tyrone. A funnel cloud has been reported in this story. Seek shelter immediately! Go to a safe room, basement, or storm cellar. If you are in a building with no basement, then get to a small interior room on the lowest level. Stay away from windows, doors, and outside walls.

3:35 p.m.

There is a severe thunderstorm watch for the following counties: Baca, Bent, Crowley. El Paso, Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, and Pueblo. This thunderstorm watch will be until 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.

