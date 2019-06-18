Severe chances lower today but heavy rain, flooding, and hail are still possible

Today’s Forecast:

Storms today have a lower chance overall of being severe, but we could still certainly see strong to severe storms through the region. Heavy cloud cover and cooler air during the morning are going to be the best factors in limiting severe weather through the afternoon. There is so much moisture in the state that even with heavy morning cloud cover and cooler air, we could still generate strong updrafts capable of producing quarter to golf ball size hail and flash flooding, especially out across the eastern plains. Heavy rain is likely out of any storm that develops today with flooding risks highest in areas that have seen heavy rain over the last few days. Storms will slowly move east across the plains this evening with dry skies expected by midnight tonight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 70; Low – 49. Storms with heavy rain are expected to develop around lunchtime, slowly build, and then spread east into the plains through the afternoon. Heavy rain, lightning and flash flooding are the biggest threats from storms today, but hail up to a quarter in size cannot be ruled out through town. Hail chances are better east of town but it’s not a bad idea to cover the plants and car to be safe.

PUEBLO: High – 78; Low – 52. Storms with heavy rain and hail are expected to develop west of Pueblo and move through town in the early afternoon. Heavy rain, lightning, and flash flooding are the main threats out of storms today in Pueblo and Pueblo West, but hail ranging from nickel to golf ball in size is a possibility we cannot rule out. Hail chances remain better east of the city but take precaution and cover plants and cars if you can.

CANON CITY: High – 77; Low – 53. Storms with heavy rain are expected to develop in the mountains first and then push through town during the afternoon. The heaviest rain and thunderstorm activity will be east of Canon City, and probably still east of Florence. Heavy rain and lightning are the biggest threats but small to moderate hail cannot but ruled out today. Cover the plains to be safe!

WOODLAND PARK: High – 62; Low – 42. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop around lunchtime, grow stronger, and then move east slowly into El Paso County through the early afternoon. Storms will likely stay nonsevere in Woodland Park to Cripple Creek, but heavy rain, lightning, and small hail all remain a possibility. We’ll keep an eye out for flash flooding, but that threat is pretty low for most of Teller County.

TRI-LAKES: High – 60s; Low – 40s. Dense fog in the morning will slowly decrease through the morning, but cool air and high humidity will keep it around longer into the day than you normally see. Thunderstorms are still expected to develop around lunchtime and grow stronger as they move east along the Palmer Divide. Heavy rain, flash flooding, and lightning are the biggest threats from storms today, but we could see small hail in some of the biggest storms. Cover sensitive plants just out of precaution today.

PLAINS: High – 80s; Low – 50s. Large and severe thunderstorms are expected through the plains from the afternoon into the early evening. Storms are likely to line out across the plains, meaning we’ll see a large swath of heavy rain, lightning, possible flooding and a threat for hail ranging from quarters to golf ball size at the worst. Isolated tornadoes are possible but unlikely this afternoon. Cover the plants and cars if you can, and move out of low lying areas if any flood warnings are issued later today and tonight. Rain will push into Kansas through the evening and we should be dry by midnight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 70s; Low – 40s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, starting first over the mountains and then growing larger as they hit the interstate and pass east into the plains. Flooding in the Spring Burn Scar is a strong possibility later today with heavy rain and more snowmelt. Storms could become strong to severe from Walsenburg to Trinidad with heavy rain, lightning, and even hail, although the hail threats are better east of both towns into the plains.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Drier weather starts to move in by Wednesday with only a few isolated storms expected in the afternoon through the Pikes Peak region. Dry but HOT air takes over by Thursday, with a very hot start to Friday and a stormy end to the day. The weekend is looking much cooler and wet, mainly on Saturday with widespread rain and highs back in the 60s and 70s.