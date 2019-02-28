Giant wooden trolls appear in Kentucky forest

(WAVE) Giant trolls are popping up in a forest in Louisville, Kentucky.

Danish artist Thomas Dambo is creating three larger-than-life sculptures in honor of the Bernheim Forest’s 90th anniversary.

Dambo is the same artist who built the Isak Heartstone troll, which became a very popular tourist attraction in Breckenridge.

As News5 has reported, Isak was dismantled by the city following complaints from neighbors about increased traffic in the area. However, the city recently announced Isak would return to Breck, but in a different location from his first spot.

That new location has not yet been announced, but he will return to the Rocky Mountains sometime in May. The troll has sat in storage since he was taken apart.

In Kentucky, the whimsical creatures are part of a new art exhibit at Bernheim, called “Forest Giants in a Giant Forest.” The sculptures are expected to be finished by March 18.

The 15-foot creations will be on display for three years if weather permits.