Your Healthy Family: Cycling can improve your heart health

COLORADO SPRINGS – This Wednesday – June 26 – is Bike to Work day in Colorado Springs, and there are many benefits to riding your bike.

Dr. David Rosenbaum is a cardiologist with UCHealth Memorial in the Springs. Dr. Rosenbaum is on his bike three to four times a week for long rides, and he also rides to work several times a month.

Dr. Rosenbaum says: “Bicycling to work is a great way to enjoy the morning and get some personal time. I think it’s a great way to have a little stress-relief, and get some cardiovascular fitness, and that’s really one of the most important things I think we all can do.”

Dr. Rosenbaum says that in general, getting two and a half hours of physical activity a week is an ideal baseline goal. “That really promotes tremendous benefit for our cardiovascular health when you’re actually doing vigorous exercise, and bicycling counts. Seventy-five minutes or more per week is really the goal for vigorous exercise. In almost one day of bicycle commuting you probably can hit your weekly target of exercise.”

Besides improving your heart health, riding your bike to work can also give you an added boost at the end of the day, says Dr. Rosenbaum. “I know I always feel better when I’m bicycling to work. When I pull into the driveway at the end of the day, I really feel like I accomplished something and I personally feel better mentally.”

There is still time to register for Bike to Work Day. There will be many sponsor stations set up in Colorado Springs where you can pick up free breakfast on your ride, including the KOAA station at Popcycle Bridge, as well as the UCHealth station at Willamette & Franklin. Registration is open now at coloradosprings.gov/biketowork for anyone who wants to participate.

