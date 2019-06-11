Your Healthy Family: UCHealth continues to grow on Memorial North campus

COLORADO SPRINGS – In this Your Healthy Family, we are touching on one hospital system’s growth in southern Colorado. If there is a current epicenter of growth, it’s happening on the UCHealth Memorial North campus off Briargate Parkway and Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

The new Children’s Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs is complete and is going through a phased opening this summer, with a ribbon cutting in July. The addition of Children’s has coincided with UCHealth’s growth.

UCHealth Memorial President and CEO, Joel Yuhas, explains, “In February, UCHealth opened the new Women’s Pavilion on the north campus. It’s an entire new tower dedicated to women’s health, with 47 additional beds, and more C-section suites so we can meet the demand for maternity services up on the north end of Colorado Springs. Physically connected to it is Children’s Hospital so that if we have high-risk deliveries, we are physically connected to Children’s Hospital so that we jointly care for both mom and baby.”

Greg Raymond, the southern region chief operating officer, of Children’s Colorado echos that sentiment. “The commitment Children’s Hospital Colorado has made in Colorado Springs is evident in the new facility that will be providing top 10 level care in Colorado Springs.” Raymond said it also creates more capacity at our other Children’s Hospital locations, deferring more construction. When it comes to pediatric beds located in the UCHealth Memorial Central hospital, “those can now be re-purposed for adult care, so there are multiple dominoes associated with what’s happening here on the UCHealth Memorial North campus, and specifically what Children’s Hospital Colorado is bringing to Colorado Springs.”

For a more complete look at hospital growth across southern Colorado you can access the “Hospital State of Growth” story at KOAA.com (story in progress) to hear from many of the health care stakeholders in southern Colorado on how they are doing meeting the current demands for healthcare, and the challenges the future growth will present.