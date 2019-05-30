Your Healthy Family: New UCHealth Park signs are up at home of the Vibes

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Rocky Mountain Vibes and UCHealth are teaming up to improve health in the Pikes Peak region through a partnership that includes community wellness activities and health education, both in the stands and outside the newly named UCHealth Park.

The deal was announced in May, and this week the new signs went up at the ball park in Colorado Springs.

In addition to the new stadium name, the partnership will include enhanced game-day experiences for fans along with community initiatives to encourage health and wellness. UCHealth patients also will enjoy benefits of the partnership via visits from Vibes VIPs.

“We’re excited to partner with UCHealth to help create a wonderful ballpark experience for our fans and to collectively enhance our positive impact throughout the Pikes Peak region,” said Rocky Mountain Vibes President and General Manager Chris Phillips. “Partnering with Memorial Hospital, the only Comprehensive Stroke Center and Level I Trauma Center in all of southern Colorado, gives us the unique ability to inform, educate and improve the overall health of Vibes fans and our broader community.”

Among the many events fans and the community can expect:

UCHealth and the Vibes will support the statewide MANtenance campaign, aimed at spreading awareness of men’s health and encouraging preventive screenings.

The Vibes will support UCHealth’s #Checkout initiative, encouraging Coloradans to be mindful of screen time by swapping digital connection for interpersonal connection with family and friends.

UCHealth will have an active role in the Rocky Mountain Vibes’ annual Emergency Preparedness Day, partnering with other local community and government agencies to educate Vibes fans as to the importance of proactive safety in emergencies.

Family-friendly events at UCHealth Park will encourage kids, youth and adults to be active.

The Vibes will help encourage fans to “Rock Your Routine” and start or continue healthy habits.

“UCHealth’s mission is to improve lives, and this partnership with the Vibes enables us to advance the health of the communities we serve,” said Joel Yuhas, president and CEO of UCHealth Memorial Hospital. “We look forward to engaging with Vibes fans and others in the Pikes Peak region to promote a culture of health and wellness along with offering education to avoid illness and injuries.”

The health partnership is the most notable and high-profile in a line of changes the Colorado Springs ball club has undergone this offseason since the name change of the team itself.

On Nov. 19, the organization unveiled the new team name of the Rocky Mountain Vibes to coincide with a league change for Colorado Springs this offseason from the Triple-A Pacific Coast League to the Rookie-Advanced Pioneer League. The total rebrand for the ball club includes new colors, logos, mascot, and now, a new stadium partnership as well.

There will be a number of other upgrades and improvements throughout UCHealth Park for the 2019 season. These changes will include new vendors, custom furniture and seating along the concourse, new on-field promotions, and a great deal more.

UCHealth is a proud sponsor of Your Healthy Family