Your Healthy Family: Celebrate National E-M-S Week, by thanking emergency providers

COLORADO SPRINGS – This is National EMS Week, a week set aside to recognize EMS providers for the important work they do each day in our communities. Those on the front lines of medical emergencies save countless lives and are key partners to hospitals and other agencies.

I have interviewed many E-M-S providers for Your Healthy Family stories, and they all share a common bond of working to save lives.

Nate Boyce is a prime example of the spirit of an EMS worker. I interviewed Nate as part of a backcountry rescue story involving a Colorado Springs man who impaled himself on a tree while riding his motorcycle in Teller County. Nate, who now works for Tri Lakes Monument Fire, responded at the time (summer of 2018) with his then-partner at Ute Pass Regional Paramedic Service.

Nate explains, “As first responders we have all the gear and medical equipment to get in to remote places and give paramedic level care, wherever these folks are located.”

Eddie Kerr was the Colorado Springs man whose life was saved because of his friends, who rendered basic first aid, and then guided Nate and his partner to Eddie.

After Eddie was stabilized, so many more EMS providers became involved in transporting him to UCHealth Memorial, a Level 1 Trauma Center.

To all the EMS providers who saved his life, Eddie said, “They are the reason I’m here, that I get to go home with my wife. I can’t thank them enough.”

As part of National EMS Week, workers are being recognized across the country this week, including here in the Springs.

UCHealth has taken cakes, water bottles, t-shirts and other goodies to EMS providers throughout southeast Colorado to show their appreciation and drop off treats.

In places like Hugo, Limon, Cheyenne Wells, Ellicott and many more. At UCHealth’s hospitals in the Pikes Peak region, first responders have been treated all week to dinners, desserts and breakfast buffets — all as one small way to say ‘thank you’ for all they do.

