Your Healthy Family: CoSprings mom gets postpartum help through TMS treatment

COLORADO SPRINGS – Following up on last Monday’s Your Healthy Family story about Kamala Rheaume, a Colorado Springs mom who found successful treatment for debilitating postpartum depression after giving birth to her third child.

Kamala says at it’s worst, “I felt like it was never going to get better. I felt like I was not a benefit to my children anymore and they would be better off without me. When I’m not depressed I have normal coping mechanisms. During my depression it feels like a frenzy and hopelessness inside and i felt like they were never going to stop crying, and I couldn’t figure out what I was doing wrong.”

Kamala’s journey to finding successful treatment for her postpartum was a gradual process. She says, “I have tried different therapies. I have tried counseling, I have tried meditation and massage and all of your natural approaches. This for me was my life raft. It’s not a cure but it has been a game changer for sure.”

Her game changer was TMS, (trans-cranial magnetic stimulation) a treatment we profiled a year ago in Your Healthy Family. TMS involves magnetically stimulating a targeted part of the brain and treats a range of medication resistant conditions and it also has specific benefits for a nursing mother.

Dr. John Fleming, MD, DLFAPA at the Southern Colorado TMS Center says, “TMS is no medication, no hormones, and it’s done on an outpatient basis. We use MRI strength energy to generate magnetic pulses into the brain.”

Kamala says, “For me within a couple of weeks I was waking up thinking I’m no longer having these horrible thoughts. I am saying when people ask me how my day is, ‘It was good. What’s going on here?’ It was just a tremendous difference. I’ve been doing TMS now for over a year I believe and I can honestly say I don’t have side effects from it, and that I see results.”

Next week in Your Healthy Family Dr. John Fleming will talk more about the other new treatments for postpartum depression now available that have been given FDA approval and their availability here in southern Colorado.

For more information or if you have questions, follow up the folks at the Southern Colorado TMS Center.

Southern Colorado TMS Center is a proud sponsor of Your Healthy Family