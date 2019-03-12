Your Healthy Family: Who is a good candidate for plastic surgery?

COLORADO SPRINGS – On the heels of the news that more Americans are getting plastic surgery than ever before it’s a good time to ask the question, who is a good candidate for having some work done?

Dr. John Burroughs, MD, PC with Springs Aesthetics says he hears many reasons from his patients, about why they are seeking plastic surgery, or non-surgical procedures.

“We live in Colorado Springs, and many people are trying to be fit. I think we’re still one of the fittest cities in the United States and so people care about their fitness, both internally and how they appear on the outside.”

Dr. Burroughs says people who are a good candidate for a facial procedure for example, fall into a few different categories.

“Anybody that wants to look on the outside, like they feel on the inside is a good candidate. If they are tired of people telling them they look tired, or if they have just a problem area where they might be chubbier in the neck or in their jowls, but they feel like they’re their eyes are great. Those are good candidates to consider having some face lifting done.”

There are also people who are not good candidates for plastic surgery says Dr. Burroughs.

“Part of my responsibility as a surgeon, and as a doctor is to do no harm. Some patients unfortunately may have body dysmorphic issues, where they have an unhealthy perception of themselves. One of the warning signs may be — if you’re looking in the mirror throughout the day and you fixate on one area of concern, that your loved ones or friends tell you they don’t know what you’re talking about — for those patients surgery or procedures are not going to help them, it can sometimes even make the situation worse.”

And even for good candidates Dr. Burroughs says when you have surgery, is also an important factor.

“We advise patients that if patients have any kind of large emotional stress going on, say an impending divorce a recent termination from a job, really anything that’s very stressful you should put off having surgery. You want to be at your best emotionally and physically when you undergo surgery because even when it goes well it can create some stress in your system and you want to heal well and do your best. Other people that should avoid plastic surgery are those who are in poor health physically, or emotionally.”

