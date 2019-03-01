Your Healthy Family: Finding quality senior care for your loved ones

COLORADO SPRINGS – When it comes time to find caregivers for your loved ones, who just can’t live one their own anymore it can be a daunting task. Ken Jenson owns Amada Senior Care of Colorado Springs and helps families navigate this complex world.

Ken says, “Usually you walk in to that situation and it’s crisis mode. Everybody’s thinking, ‘how are we going to solve this problem, what are we going to do?’ These people usually all have careers, they are generally in their fifties or sixties and have families. Some will end up saying, ‘I guess I can take a night, if you can take a night’ and so on. It becomes a disaster.”

Hopefully seniors have long term care insurance in place when the time comes they can’t live independently. When they don’t, Ken says he often sees people who – rather than consult with a professional – may hire a neighbor or private caregiver because they think it’s more affordable than senior care.

Ken says in his experience that’s not always the case, “We have found situations where a family is paying a private caregiver more than they would be paying us, and that’s crazy.”

When it comes to finding quality senior care, Ken says it’s important to shop around before you make any decisions, weather your loved ones have long term care insurance or not.

“We accept private pay, and we are very competitive with our pricing. We feel like we are providing a great quality of caregiver. We do nationwide background checks on all our caregivers, and if they have anything in their background we don’t hire them. My employees are covered with workman’s comp, liability insurance, and they are bonded. Some families don’t realize when they go hire that person independently, they are not going have any of those guarantees, and that’s what makes us at Amada different.”

If you have questions about senior care you can contact the people at Amada Senior Care Colorado Springs anytime.

