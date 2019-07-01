Thunderstorms with heavy rain and gusty winds today

Today’s Forecast: Rain and thunderstorms are back in the forecast today and warm air and moisture collide later today. We’ll be dry but cloudy through the morning with thunderstorms development starting first in the Pikes Peak Region around noon. Storms will develop off the mountains and down the interstate first, and then spread through the plains to the east into the afternoon. Slow moving storms will produce heavy rain through the afternoon and evening, making the primary storm threat today flash flooding, especially for the burn scars. Hail threats are low and we could easily see some strong winds in early afternoon thunderstorms. Tonight the rain will slowly merge to a large thunderstorm complex across the plains with dry skies by Tuesday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 80; Low – 55. Thunderstorms are likely going to start forming between 12 to 1 pm and then slowly move east through the afternoon. There will be several rounds of storms through the evening with heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds as the primary storm threats. If we do see hail in storms, and that chance is low, it would be during the first few hours of the afternoon.

PUEBLO: High – 88; Low – 58. Thunderstorms are likely going to start forming in the early afternoon and then slowly move east across the plains. There will be several rounds of storms through the afternoon and evening with heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds as the primary storm threats. If we do see hail in storms, and that chance is low, it would be during the first few hours of the afternoon.

CANON CITY: High – 85; Low – 60. Thunderstorms are likely going to start forming between 12 to 2 pm and then slowly move east through the afternoon. There will be several rounds of storms through the evening with heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds as the primary storm threats. If we do see hail in storms, and that chance is low, it would be during the first few hours of the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 70; Low – 49. Thunderstorms are likely going to start forming between 12 to 1 pm and then slowly move east through the afternoon. While thunderstorms could be strong, severe weather is not expected. Heavy rain and lightning are the primary threats out of storms today with plenty of rain lingering into the early evening.

TRI-LAKES: High – 70s; Low – 50s. Thunderstorms are likely going to start forming between 12 to 1 pm and then slowly move east through the afternoon. There will be several rounds of storms through the evening with heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds as the primary storm threats. If we do see hail in storms, and that chance is low, it would be during the first few hours of the afternoon.

PLAINS: High – 90s; Low – 60s. Thunderstorms are likely going to start forming in the early afternoon and then slowly move east through the overnight hours. There will be several rounds of storms through the evening with heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds as the primary storm threats. If we do see hail in storms, and that chance is low, it would be during the first few hours of storms.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 80s; Low – 50s. Thunderstorms are likely going to start forming between 12 to 1 pm and then slowly move east through the afternoon. There will be several rounds of storms through the evening with heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds as the primary storm threats. If we do see hail in storms, and that chance is low, it would be during the first few hours of the afternoon.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Storms are possible again tomorrow, but this time with more sunshine in the morning, meaning severe risks are a touch higher Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday is looking drier across the region with just isolated storms in the afternoon and in around the mountain areas. Thursday, the 4th of July, looks dry and hot across most of southern Colorado. Rain chances increase late Friday night and then again on Saturday.