Today’s Forecast:

Another VERY hot day across southern Colorado with plenty of morning sunshine replaced by scattered afternoon clouds. We should stay dry across most of the region with more widespread virga and gusty winds expected around the Raton Ridge and plains mainly south of highway 50. The winds will be gusty in the afternoon and while we’re not under drought conditions, fire danger will be slightly elevated today.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 92; Low – 58. Hot and mainly dry today as a few stray mountain storms push out gusty winds and lightning instead of rain.

PUEBLO: High – 98; Low – 60. Very hot and dry today with gusty winds through the afternoon and a few high based thunderstorms east and southeast of town in the afternoon.

CANON CITY: High – 95; Low – 61. Very hot and dry across Canon City and the surrounding region this afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 81; Low – 50. Very warm for Woodland Park with a few high based thunderstorms pushing out gusty winds and lightning instead of rain.

TRI-LAKES: High – 80s; Low – 50s. Very warm across the Tri-Lakes area with gusty afternoon winds and dry skies.

PLAINS: High – 90/100s; Low – 60s. Very hot and windy today with scattered and isolated thunderstorms possible along but mainly south of highway 50. Storms would likely put down strong winds blowing up to 50 mph and lightning instead of rain due to the air being so dry.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 90s; Low – 60s. Very hot and windy this afternoon with a few high based thunderstorms coming off the mountains and Raton Mesa moving east that would put down gusty winds and lightning instead of rain.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Temperatures peak this week on Friday with high temperatures well into the 90s and 100s east of the mountains in the lower elevations. Saturday will be just about as warm as Friday but with a slightly better chance for isolated thunderstorms in and around the mountains. Temperatures cool quicker by Sunday with the best rain chances returning from Sunday to Tuesday across the region.