Colorado Springs hits 90 degrees for the first time this year and there is more where that came from

Tonight’s Forecast: After a hot summer day, this evening will be mild. A few clouds this evening will help relieve us from the heat. Overnight, temperature will drop to the 50s and 60s for most of southern Colorado. Tomorrow will be another scorcher, with 80s, 90s, and even triple digits likely.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low – 56; High – 90. Today Colorado Springs reached 90° for the first time in 280 days! The evening will be more comfortable, dropping to the 60s by sunset, and mid 50s tonight. The clouds will clear out tonight and Thursday will be quite sunny. Tomorrow will also be very hot, rising to the low 90s once again.

PUEBLO: Low – 58; High – 97. Wednesday was a scorcher in Pueblo and Thursday will be hot once again. Temperatures will be more comfortable this evening, to the 70s after sunset, and upper 50s by tomorrow morning. Thursday will climb quickly to the upper 90s in the afternoon. The sky will be mostly sunny tomorrow with breezy winds. Stay hydrated and cautious in the heat for the rest of this week.

CANON CITY: Low – 59; High – 95. This evening will be comfortable, as temperatures drop to the 60s by sunset and cool to the upper 50s by Thursday morning. Thursday will be mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. Breezy winds are likely tomorrow. Expect the afternoon to be hot once again, to the mid 90s.

WOODLAND PARK: Low – 49; High – 82. Clouds this evening will gradually clear out and temperatures will drop to the upper 40s tonight. Thursday will be a beautiful start with sunshine and warmth. Forecast highs tomorrow are in the low 80s! Go outside and enjoy the beautiful weather.

TRI-LAKES: Low – 50s; High – 80s. A mild evening is in store, with temperatures dropping to the 50s overnight. Thursday is trending dry and clear for the Tri-lakes region. High temperatures will reach the low 80s. Some breezy winds are likely in the afternoon.

PLAINS: Low – 60s; High – 90s/100s. Wednesday was very hot, but Thursday will be even warmer! Some areas are likely to reach the triple digits tomorrow, including La Junta and Lamar. A few clouds or even an afternoon shower are possible, but not very likely. Try to find some shade if you are working outdoors and stay hydrated!

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low – 50s; High – 80s/90s. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Walsenburg will make it to the upper 80s tomorrow and Trinidad will be in the low 90s. A few afternoon clouds with a quick shower is possible Thursday, but dry surface conditions will limit accumulations.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The first big heat wave of the summer continues through the weekend. Friday temperatures will be similar to Thursday or even a few degrees warmer. Saturday is trending hot again to the 80s and 90s with clear conditions. By Sunday we will watch a pattern change, leading to cooler air and thunderstorm chances into next week.