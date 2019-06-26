Big heat today, and we only get hotter from here

Today’s Forecast:

Big heat finally finds southern Colorado today, and we’ll feel like Summer across all of the forecast area. We’ll start sunny and crisp this morning with full sunshine and light winds. The winds will pick up into the afternoon as temperatures quickly jump into the 80s and 90s for areas east of the mountains. Cloud cover will be thicker into the afternoon, especially for areas in and around the mountains with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. While chances for rain exist today, mainly over and just east of the mountains, dry air is probably just going to push gusty winds and perhaps a few lightning bolts out of storms instead of rain, just like we’ve seen over the last few days. The best area for thunderstorms is across Prowers and Baca County this afternoon, some of which could be strong to severe by the end of the afternoon.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 88; Low – 56. Sunny skies through the morning with building clouds, heat, and wind through the afternoon. Any showers or storms over the mountains should just push gusty winds and virga over Colorado Springs and no rain.

PUEBLO: High – 97; Low – 58. Sunny skis through the morning with only a few clouds into the afternoon. It will be hot and breezy through the day with dry skies expected into the evening.

CANON CITY: High – 92; Low – 60. Sunny skies in the morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Canon City will likely stay dry and breezy through the afternoon. A few thunderstorms with virga are possible in the mountains north of town but just virga and gusty winds are expected.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 77; Low – 48. Sunny skies in the morning with building clouds through the afternoon. A few storms will try and form over the city in the afternoon but the most likely thing to come out of storms is gusty winds and virga.

TRI-LAKES: High – 70s; Low – 40s. Sunny skies in the morning with building clouds through the afternoon. A few storms will try and form over the city in the afternoon but the most likely thing to come out of storms is gusty winds and virga.

PLAINS: High – 90s; Low – 60s. Sunny skies nearly all day with just a few clouds through the afternoon. Mostly dry and VERY hot air is expected into the afternoon with mid to upper 90s expected for all areas east of I-25. If we were to see thunderstorms, they would be most likely across Prowers and Baca counties late today and could be strong to severe.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 80s; Low – 50s. Mostly sunny skies in the morning with building clouds into the afternoon. A few storms are possible over the mountains and Raton Mesa, but just gusty winds and virga are all that would be expected out of the thunderstorms.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

The first 90 degree temperature of the year is possible tomorrow in Colorado Springs, with Pueblo warming much closer to 100 degrees! We should stay hot and dry with temperatures peaking by Friday and Saturday and we’re likely to get several triple digit reading from Pueblo east to the plains from Thursday to Saturday. We’re going to stay dry through the early weekend but scattered storms with heavy rain are possible from Sunday through Tuesday. Cooler weather will follow the rain from Sunday to Tuesday, but next week will probably warm back up by the end of the week.