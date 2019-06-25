Hot again today with isolated thunderstorms near the Pikes Peak Region

Today’s Forecast:

Summer is in motion and the big story today is the heat returning to southern Colorado. We’re expecting most of I-25 to warm into the 80s, but Pueblo and the plains to the east will easily see highs into the 90s through the afternoon. Rain chances are small again today, but isolated thunderstorms are still possible in the Pikes Peak Region this afternoon. Dry and warm skies are expected through the evening.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 82; Low – 52. Sunny skies through the morning with building clouds, heat, and wind through the afternoon. Storms will try and form over the mountains and push into Colorado Springs through the afternoon, but dry air should make it so only gusty winds hit the ground with little to no rain. If we were to see rain in town it would be most likely between 5 to 7 pm on the north and west sides of town.

PUEBLO: High – 91; Low – 54. Sunny skis through the morning with only a few clouds into the afternoon. It will be hot and breezy through the day with dry skies expected into the evening.

CANON CITY: High – 89; Low – 55. Sunny skies in the morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Canon City will likely stay dry and breezy through the afternoon. A few thunderstorms with virga are possible in the mountains north of town.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 75; Low – 45. Sunny skies in the morning with building clouds through the afternoon. A few storms will try and form over the city in the afternoon but the most likely thing to come out of storms is gusty winds and virga. If we were to see any rain hit the ground it would be most likely between 4 to 6 pm.

TRI-LAKES: High – 70s; Low – 40s. Sunny skies in the morning with building clouds through the afternoon. A few storms will try and form over the city in the afternoon but the most likely thing to come out of storms is gusty winds and virga. If we were to see any rain hit the ground it would be most likely between 4 to 7 pm.

PLAINS: High – 90s; Low – 50s. Sunny skies nearly all day with just a few clouds through the afternoon. Dry and hot skies are expected into the evening.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 80s; Low – 50s. Mostly sunny skies in the morning with building clouds into the afternoon. A few storms are possible over the mountains and Raton Mesa, but dry and gusty air is expected over Walsenburg to Trinidad.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Hot air and dry skies continue through the week with limited rain chances. Drier air will settle in for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, meaning rain chances are next to nothing for most of the region. A few stronger thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon across the far eastern plains. Temperatures soar into the 80s and 90s through the end of the week, with a few triple-digit reading across the eastern plains by Friday.