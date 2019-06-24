Warm air returns to kick off the first full week of Summer

Today’s Forecast:

The first full week of Summer is here, and we’re finally going to feel like it! After a chilly morning, dry air and sunshine will work together to push temperatures into the 60s in the mountains and 80s across the plains. A few thunderstorms are going to try and form over the mountains in the Pikes Peak region and push east towards Colorado Springs, but dry air at the ground should limit most rain from actually hitting the ground. Tonight we’ll be dry and calm with lows falling back towards the 50 degree mark.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 80; Low – 50. Sunny skies through the morning with building clouds, heat, and wind through the afternoon. Storms will try and form over the mountains and push into Colorado Springs through the afternoon, but dry air should make it so only gusty winds hit the ground with little to no rain.

PUEBLO: High – 86; Low – 51. Sunny skis through the morning with only a few clouds into the afternoon. It will be hot and breezy through the day with dry skies expected into the evening.

CANON CITY: High – 82; Low – 52. Sunny skies in the morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Canon City will likely stay dry and breezy through the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 69; Low – 41. Sunny skies in the morning with building clouds through the afternoon. A few storms will try and form over the city but gusty winds are more likely to make it to the ground compared to any rain.

TRI-LAKES: High – 60s; Low – 40s. Sunny skies with building clouds through the afternoon. It will be warm and mostly dry, although a few thunderstorms may try and form over the Tri-Lakes area. Dry air will likely blow gusty winds over town and keep it dry.

PLAINS: High – 80s; Low – 50s. Sunny skies nearly all day with just a few clouds through the afternoon. Dry and hot skies are expected into the evening.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 80s; Low – 40s. Mostly sunny skies in the morning with building clouds into the afternoon. A few storms are possible over the mountains but just gusty air is expected over Walsenburg to Trinidad.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Hot air and dry skies continue through the week with limited rain chances. Dry air at the ground is going to limit rain chances this week, although a few thunderstorms in the Pikes Peak region Tuesday are possible. The hottest air of the year will arrive by Thursday with 90s and a few triple digits possible by Friday and Saturday for areas east of the mountains.