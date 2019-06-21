Wet and cool this weekend before some Summer heat next week!

Tonight’s Forecast:

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening across northern El Paso County will drop heavy rain, lightning, and a few pockets of small to moderate hail. The strongest storms this evening should leave our area or dry up by 10 pm, but after midnight we’ll see more widespread light rain and drizzle lasting into Saturday morning, especially for areas east of the mountains. Any morning rain and fog will diminish through Saturday morning with a break in the rain towards lunch. Scattered showers and storms will return Saturday afternoon, some of which could be strong to severe. Any severe weather tomorrow is going to be most likely out in the plains, east of El Paso and Pueblo counties, but a few strong storms could threaten the city of Pueblo itself. Storms in Colorado Springs could be strong to severe but that kind of weather is more likely east of town.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low – 45; High – 63. Windy and chilly this evening with a few scattered showers turning into light rain and drizzle after midnight into Saturday morning. Any rain or fog in the morning will dry up by lunch with more scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. A few strong storms with hail and strong winds are possible, but severe weather is much more likely east of Colorado Springs over the plains.

PUEBLO: Low – 50; High – 70. Windy and cool conditions are expected this evening with light rain and drizzle possible after midnight to Saturday morning. Drying skies are expected by lunch with strong to possibly severe storms Saturday afternoon. Heavy rain, lightning, and dime to quarter size hail are all possible.

CANON CITY: Low – 52; High – 67. Windy and cool conditions are expected this evening with light rain and drizzle possible after midnight to Saturday morning. Drying skies are expected by lunch with strong to possibly severe storms Saturday afternoon. Heavy rain, lightning, and dime to nickel size hail are all possible.

WOODLAND PARK: Low – 38; High – 59. A few stray showers in the evening are possible with fog and perhaps some light drizzle after midnight into Saturday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will likely break out Saturday afternoon but severe weather is not expected. Lightning and spotty heavy rain is possible.

TRI-LAKES: Low – 40s; High – 50s. Windy and chilly this evening with a few scattered showers turning into light rain and drizzle after midnight into Saturday morning. Any rain or fog in the morning will dry up by lunch with more scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. A few strong storms with small hail and gusty winds are possible, but severe weather is much more likely east along the Palmer Divide.

PLAINS: Low – 50s; High – 70s. Areas of fog and drizzle develop behind the strong winds overnight into early Saturday morning. Drying skies with periods of sunshine will allow the plains east of I-25, El Paso and Pueblo counties to build energy into Saturday afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible Saturday afternoon with heavy rain, large hail, strong winds, and even an isolated tornado all possible into the early evening hours.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low – 40s; High – 70s. Windy and chilly this evening with a few scattered showers turning into light rain and drizzle after midnight into Saturday morning. Any rain or fog in the morning will dry up by lunch with more scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. A few strong storms with hail and strong winds are possible, but severe weather is much more likely east towards Otero & Crowley Counties.

Extended Forecast:

A few showers look to stick around Saturday night into Sunday morning, but the final passage for rain and thunderstorms should be Sunday afternoon. There could be a few isolated storms Monday afternoon but we’re generally going to be dry from Monday to Friday of next week! Big time warmth returns with 80s and 90s taking shape by Tuesday and only getting warmer by Friday.