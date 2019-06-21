Cold front tonight brings rain, cooler temperatures this weekend

Tonight’s Forecast:

A scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible for Teller or El Paso county early this afternoon, and then maybe into Kiowa county later this evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for El Paso County, including Colorado Springs and Peterson Air Force Base, until 8:00 p.m.

The better chance for thunderstorms will be in Denver and northern Colorado today. A cold front arrives tonight which will leave the weekend in the 60s and 70s with increased rain chances.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low – 47; High – 68. The cold front arrives near dinner time tonight, which will pick up the breeze and cool down temperatures. If you are heading to the Vibes Baseball game, bring a coat for when the front arrives and the sun goes down. Tomorrow’s high will be in the upper 60s. Showers are possible off and on all day Saturday.

PUEBLO: Low – 49; High – 76. The winds will be breezy tonight when the cold front arrives. The front will increase clouds overnight and even bring a chance of nocturnal storms. Saturday will be below average, to the mid 70s with rain chances all day.

CANON CITY: Low – 54; High – 73. The cold front arrives after dinner, picking up winds and dropping temperatures quickly this evening to the 50s. Overnight clouds and light rain is possible. Saturday will be in the low 70s, with cloudy conditions. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely through the day.

WOODLAND PARK: Low – 39; High – 60. Overnight a cold front will cool us to the upper 30s with increasing clouds. Rain is possible overnight, with more scattered showers Saturday afternoon. Tomorrow will be cloudy with temperatures peaking in the low 60s.

TRI-LAKES: Low – 40s; High – 60s. Hail is possible this evening along with brief heavy rain. This evening a cold front arrives bringing in more clouds and breeze. Some overnight thunderstorms are possible with this front. Saturday will be mostly cloudy, in the upper 60s, with a chance of showers.

PLAINS: Low – 40s; High – 70s. The cold front arrives tonight, bringing in clouds and some light rain before sunrise. A break in the rain is likely Saturday afternoon and highs will rise to the low to mid 70s. Evening thunderstorms are likely tomorrow.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low – 50s; High – 70s. The cold front arrives to Walsenburg and Trinidad the latest, well into the night. This may spark some early morning rain on Saturday with clouds. Highs will climb to the upper 60s or low 70s depending on how much sun peaks out. Then, more rain is likely Saturday afternoon.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

The weekend still looks cooler and wetter overall, with more limited precipitation on Sunday. Highs will remain 10-15 degree