Hot and mostly dry other than a few stray storms out on the plains

Today’s Forecast:

Mostly dry and hot weather is expected through southern Colorado this afternoon. A dryline coming off the mountain is going to limit thunderstorm ability along I-25, but this same dryline could spark a few scattered and isolated thunderstorms out east of I-25. It will be warm from the strong morning and mid-afternoon sunshine with a downsloping only helping to push highs east of I-25 into the 80s and 90s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 86; Low – 53. Warm and sunny to start the day with increasing cloud cover through the afternoon. An isolated storm is possible in the afternoon but there’s a better chance all of Colorado Springs stays dry and storm pop up east of the city.

PUEBLO: High – 93; Low – 56. Mostly sunny skies with increasing cloud cover through the afternoon. Hot air with mainly dry skies is expected today but a few isolated thunderstorms may develop east of Pueblo and move across the plains.

CANON CITY: High – 88; Low – 57. Mostly sunny skies with increasing cloud cover through the afternoon. A few thunderstorms could pop over the mountains north or south of Canon City and move southeast, but Canon City itself will likely just stay warm and hot today.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 74; Low – 46. Building cloud cover through the day with mostly dry skies, although a stray shower in the afternoon is possible. Mainly just warm and dry today.

TRI-LAKES: High – 70s; Low – 40s. Mostly sunny skies with cloud cover increasing into the afternoon. A stray thunderstorm over the mountains west of the Tri-Lakes area is possible early this afternoon but it’s likely we’ll just stay dry and warm.

PLAINS: High – 90s; Low – 50s. A few isolated and scattered storms are possible this afternoon as a dry line pushes away from I-25. Storms would be very scattered and isolated and mainly over by Crowley, Bent and Kiowa counties, a few large storms might be able to creep into Prowers.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 80s; Low – 50s. A mix of sun and clouds today with mainly dry skies and warm and windy conditions through the afternoon.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Friday is going to be hot and windy during the day with some scattered thunderstorms possible in the evening, mainly around the Pikes Peak region. The weekend still looks cooler and wetter overall, with a few thunderstorms and even severe storms possible Saturday afternoon. Drier and hotter weather returns next week.