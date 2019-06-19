Warmer today with only a small chance for thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

Drier weather is moving back into southern Colorado today, and it will be much warmer! We have a wave of energy passing through Colorado this morning and behind the wave, we might be able to push a few thunderstorms up over the mountains and down across the lower elevations. Rain chances are slim today but if storms can develop over the high country, they would generally push southeast across the I-25 corridor and plains. Severe weather is not expected today but there could be a few thunderstorms that grow large right near the Colorado/Kansas border.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 78; Low – 51. Warm and sunny to start the day with increasing cloud cover through the afternoon. If storms can develop over the mountains west of Colorado Springs, we could see a couple passing storms in the mid-afternoon.

PUEBLO: High – 85; Low – 54. Mostly sunny skies with increasing cloud cover through the afternoon. Hot air with mainly dry skies are expected today, as any rain moving off the mountains will probably stay either north or south of the city.

CANON CITY: High – 82; Low – 56. Mostly sunny skies with increasing cloud cover through the afternoon. A few thunderstorms could pop over the mountains north or south of Canon City and move southeast, but Canon City itself will likely just stay warm and dry today.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 70; Low – 45. Partly cloudy skies today with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible in the early afternoon. Chances of staying dry today are higher than seeing rain, but just keep an eye on the skies for afternoon activity.

TRI-LAKES: High – 70s; Low – 40s. Mostly sunny skies with cloud cover increasing into the afternoon. A stray thunderstorm over the mountains west of the Tri-Lakes area is possible early this afternoon but drier skies are more likely today.

PLAINS: High – 80s; Low – 50s. Severe weather is possible out near the Kansas border today, but most of the plains should just see a hot and dry afternoon. Storms that develop over the mountains could push into Crowley and Otero county this afternoon, but chances for storms are much lower than our chances of staying dry.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 70/80s; Low – 40s. Mostly sunny in the morning with partly cloudy skies through the afternoon. We could see a couple of thunderstorms later today in the mountains but the southern I-25 corridor is much more likely to just stay dry.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Thursday will be very similar to today with only a small chance for scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon over the mountains and more hot air. Highs tomorrow will be in the 80s and 90s east of the mountains. Friday is going to be hot and windy outside with storms possible in the mountains during the afternoon with more rain spreading to the plains overnight. The weekend looks cooler and wet with more widespread thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. Warm and dry summer-like weather returns by the middle of next week with more widespread 90s and perhaps a few triple digits out near the Kansas border!