High likelihood for hail and heavy rain in storms today

Today’s Forecast:
Strong to severe storms are back in the forecast today with heavy rain, flooding, and hail as the primary threats. The morning will start dry and clear with a mix of clouds and sunshine, but this will only allow the atmosphere to build and get ready for stronger storms later today. We’ll see storm development first over the mountains followed by a slow push east across the I-25 corridor and plains through the afternoon. A second passing of thunderstorms is expected this evening but with much weaker storms.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 75; Low – 51. Storms with heavy rain and hail are expected across the city from lunchtime through the mid-afternoon, followed by a few showers and breaks of dry weather through the end of the day. Quarter size hail, heavy rain with flash flooding, and lightning are the primary storm risks. A second pass of thunderstorms is possible this evening with heavy rain, lightning, and thunder expected.

PUEBLO: High – 82; Low – 53. Storms with heavy rain and hail are expected across the city in the early afternoon through the end of the day. Heavy rain, quarter size hail, and lightning are the main storm threats. There will be breaks in the storms from the end of the day through the early evening, with a second passing of non-severe showers and thunderstorms after 8 pm tonight.

CANON CITY: High – 79; Low – 54. Storms with heavy rain and hail are expected across the city from lunchtime through the mid-afternoon, followed by a few showers and breaks of dry weather through the end of the day. Quarter size hail, heavy rain with flash flooding, and lightning are the primary storm risks. A second pass of thunderstorms is possible this evening with heavy rain, lightning and thunder expected.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 66; Low – 43. Storms will start up in and around Teller County around lunchtime and then spread east through the I-25 corridor. Storms could be strong over Woodland Park but the worst and most severe weather is expected east towards Colorado Springs. Heavy rain, lightning, and small hail are the main daytime storm threats. A second passing of storms with heavy rain and lightning is possible this evening.

TRI-LAKES: High – 60s; Low – 40s. Storms with heavy rain and hail are expected across the city from lunchtime through the mid-afternoon, followed by a few showers and breaks of dry weather through the end of the day. Quarter size hail, heavy rain, and lightning are the primary storm risks. A second pass of thunderstorms is possible this evening with heavy rain, lightning, and thunder expected.

PLAINS: High – 80s; Low – 50s. Large and severe thunderstorms are expected through the plains this afternoon, especially for areas north and south of highway 50. Storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, lightning, large hail, flash flooding, and even strong to damaging winds through the end of the day. Lincoln, Kiowa, Cheyenne, Las Animas and Baca counties are the most likely counties to see the strongest storms.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 70s; Low – 40s. Storms with heavy rain and hail are expected across the city from lunchtime through the mid-afternoon, followed by a few showers and breaks of dry weather through the end of the day. Quarter size hail, heavy rain with flash flooding, and lightning are the primary storm risks. A second pass of thunderstorms is possible this evening with heavy rain, lightning and thunder expected.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:
Strong to severe storms are back in the forecast Tuesday, but with severe threats becoming much more isolated. We should plan for an active afternoon Tuesday with heavy rain and hail as the primary threats. Wednesday looks like a drier day through the region but in and around the mountain areas like the Pikes Peak region, we’re probably going to see scattered and isolated storms in the afternoon. For now, Thursday looks dry, but storms will return from Friday through the weekend.

Sam Schreier

Sam Schreier

Sam Schreier is a meteorologist at KOAA in Colorado Springs Email: sschreier@koaa.com
6:18 am
