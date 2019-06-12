Beautiful temperatures today with a few showers this evening

Today’s Forecast:

Gorgeous and cooler weather is back in southern Colorado today with only a small chance for showers this evening. The breeze will be lighter than Tuesday but still a little gusty through the afternoon, just making outside work much more enjoyable. We are likely to stay dry during the day but this evening, a few showers are possible. Rain is likely to start in the mountains of the Front Range by Teller County, and south in the Sangre De Cristos. Rain and thunderstorms will push east and southeast towards Colorado Springs and Trinidad and die off quickly through the evening. While we could see rain through Canon City and Pueblo, the chances are very low over both towns.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 72; Low – 49. A mix of sun and clouds today with a chance for showers and thunderstorms after 7 pm this evening. No severe weather is expected.

PUEBLO: High – 78; Low – 51. A mix of sunshine with a few clouds through the day with only a small chance for light showers in the early evening.

CANON CITY: High –77; Low – 52. A mix of sun and clouds today with only a slight chance for a quick shower after 5 pm today. No severe weather is expected.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 63; Low – 42. A mix of sun and clouds today with a chance for showers and thunderstorms after 6 pm this evening. No severe weather is expected.

TRI-LAKES: High – 60s; Low – 40s. A mix of sun and clouds today with a chance for showers and thunderstorms after 7 pm this evening. No severe weather is expected.

PLAINS: High – 70s; Low – 50s. A mix of sunshine with a few clouds through the day with a few showers moving out of El Paso County this evening but staying mostly north of highway 50.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 70s; Low – 40s. A mix of sunshine with a few clouds through the day with rain and thunderstorms starting over the Sangres around 5 pm west of I-25 and then pushing into Trinidad through the evening. No severe weather is expected but river levels could run high by La Veta.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon, mainly across the I-25 corridor and eastern plains. Storms are going to start over the mountains and grow large as they move east through the afternoon. Large, quarter-sized hail is the main threat through the I-25 corridor from Colorado Springs to Pueblo and Trinidad, with hail, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes all possible for the plains east of I-25. Isolated storms are possible in the Pike Peak region on Friday but the bigger story will be some of the hottest air of the year coming back to Pueblo and the plains. The weekend looks cooler with more widespread and heavy rain.