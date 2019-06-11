Beautiful today with rain chances increasing through the week

Today’s Forecast:

A mix of sunshine and clouds today with beautiful temperatures and a decent wind through the day. The winds will be strongest in the afternoon, gusting well into the 20 mph range for areas east of the mountains. We’ll stay dry through the region but if a stray shower was to develop, it would most likely occur around the El Paso and Pueblo county line. Tonight the winds will die down and we’ll stay dry with lows falling back near the 50 degree mark.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 78; Low – 49. A mix of sunshine and some cloud cover with warm afternoon temperatures and stronger winds through the second half of the day.

PUEBLO: High – 85; Low – 52. Mostly sunny skies with very warm afternoon air and a stronger wind through the afternoon.

CANON CITY: High –83; Low – 53. A mix of sunshine and some cloud cover with a warm afternoon and a light breeze through the day.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 69; Low – 40. A mix of sunshine and some cloud cover with a mild afternoon and a light breeze through the day.

TRI-LAKES: High – 70s; Low – 30s. A mix of sunshine and some cloud cover with warm afternoon temperatures and stronger winds through the second half of the day.

PLAINS: High – 80s; Low – 50s. Mostly sunny skies with very warm afternoon air and a stronger wind through the afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 80s; Low – 40s. A mix of sunshine and some cloud cover with warm afternoon temperatures and stronger winds through the second half of the day.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Rain chances increase through time this week, starting tomorrow but ramping up by Thursday. Storms tomorrow look very isolated in nature, especially in the Pikes Peak region and from the Sangre De Cristos out through Las Animas and Baca counties. A better pull of moisture arrives Thursday and Friday, meaning we’ll see more widespread rain and possibly strong to severe storms. Stronger storms mean a hail threat, so, for now, we’ll just keep an eye on the modeling. Storm chances stick around through the weekend with a few more storms possible by next Monday and Tuesday.