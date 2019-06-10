The sunshine returns Monday with isolated thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

After a cloudy and cool Sunday, today will be welcomed with more sun and warmth. Temperatures will trend slightly below average to the 70s for most. The sky will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy today. This afternoon, thunderstorms are possible for the Sangre De Cristo mountains and towards I-25 between Pueblo and Trinidad. Storm motions will be to the east-southeast today, and the severe weather threat is low.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 73; Low – 47. A sunny day is ahead with generally light winds. Temperatures will be below average, but comfortable. The chance for rain is less than 10%.

PUEBLO: High – 78; Low – 51. Mostly sunny skies with light winds and upper 70s this afternoon. A thunderstorm is possible in the late afternoon, through dinner time.

CANON CITY: High –76; Low – 46. A sunny and warm start today, with mid 70s. A thunderstorm is possible by lunch time into the early afternoon. Clear and cool conditions are expected tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 67; Low – 41. Comfortable and sunny to start the day. Becoming Partly Cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon or evening thunderstorm.

TRI-LAKES: High – 60s/70s; Low – 40s. Becoming Partly Cloudy with a slight chance for a thunderstorm from 3pm-9pm.

PLAINS: High – 70s/80s; Low – 50s. Generally warm conditions and sunshine are expected. The Plains will be mostly dry today, but an evening shower is possible between Trinidad and Springfield or along HWY 160.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 70s; Low – 50s. A warm and sunny start is expected, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Then this afternoon, thunderstorms are likely. Be on watch for heavy rain and small hail.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Through mid-week the trend is sunny and dry. Tuesday will be warm, to the 70s and 80s with sunshine. A cold front will take temperatures down 5-10 degrees on Wednesday, but isolated evening thunderstorms. Seasonable temperatures will return by the end of the week, with evening thunderstorm chances each day through the weekend.